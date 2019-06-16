The best of youth football is currently being experienced at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium with the national U-13, U15 Future Eagles football championship on parade.

The Akwa Ibom State Football Association is hosting the tournament sponsored by the Zenith Bank plc in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation.

A total of 252 players are taking part in the tournament in which the six geo-political zones in the country is presenting one team each for the U-13 and the U-15 tournament. The Group managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has called on the players to be at their best in the tournament.

Onyeagwu said the career of every footballer starts at this stage where they learn the basics of the game.

He said: ”We decided to partner the NFF on this project so that we can help in the growth of many youths in the country.