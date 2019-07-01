Paul Orude, Bauchi

Five persons have lost their lives in a road accident that happened along Bauchi-Jos road on Saturday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command says, confirming that the accident occurred about 30 kilometers from Bauchi.

The spokesman of the Command, Rilwan Suleiman, disclosed that the accident involved a trailer (truck) and a Peugeot 406 car colliding head-on collision, leading to death of five persons.

Daily Sun has learnt that eight people in total were involved in the accident.

Sulieman disclosed that the accident occurred at about 1.30am.

The trailer involved in the accident is registered FJ 607 MKA, painted white and blue, while the Peugeot 406 car is ash coloured and is registered 406 KRF 13 AA, the FRSC spokesman said, giving details of the vehicles.

“The accident occurred when the 406, which was coming to Bauchi, tried to dodge a bad portion of the road but lost control and ran into the trailer which was heading to Jos and they had a head-on collision,” said Suleiman, describing what led up to the accident.

“And as a result, all the occupants of the 406, two female adults and three male adults, sustained severe injuries. Our men immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the information and rushed them to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention. Unfortunately, they were confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.”

Suleiman said that because of the impact of the accident,.”the trailer crushed the Peugeot and the Peugeot was under the trailer. We had to seek for the services of two cranes and it took us several hours before we were able to separate the two vehicles.”

Bauchi Death Trap

Meanwhile, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi was on Friday night killed in a motor accident close to the second gate of the school.

This is coming barely ten days after a student of the Bauchi State University and two others who were riding on a motorcycle were killed in a similar incident by a reckless driver.

The name of the latest victim was given as Henry Ishaya, a National Diploma 2 student of the Electrical Electronics Department.

The student was reportedly knocked down by the reckless driver at about 8pm while returning home from evening lectures.

The incident led to protests by students of the institution who barricaded the main road on Saturday, causing serious traffic as cars were prevented from passing.

The Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Rabiu Wada, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said: “One of our students who was returning home from his lectures on a motorcycle was knocked down by a driver. Efforts were made to save his life but he couldn’t make it.

“We rushed him to the Medical Center of the Polytechnic and from there he was transfered to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where a doctor confirmed his death.”