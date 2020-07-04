Moshood Adebayo

No fewer than five passengers were reported dead when a LALEK Marine boat capsized at Owode Ibeshe, in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency , LASEMA, assisted by other agencies including the State Waterways Authority, LASWA have commenced rescue operations.

Initially, four persons were reported dead and others missing including the captain of the 20-passenger boat when the incident happened.

The boat was said to have left the Ebute Ero Jetty around 8 pm, two hours above Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) approved traveling hour after which it capsized.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, was said to have led the rescue team.

General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the development said that the LASWA rescue party, included local boat operators, marine police, and LASEMA among others.

While assuring residents that LASWA would ensure rescue of other missing passengers, Emmanuel noted that the agency had often engaged in the sensitisation of passengers and operators on safety measures.