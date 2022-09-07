From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Four women, including a seven-month-old baby, yesterday died in a tragic boat mishap that occurred in Jigawa State.

The accident occurred when a local canoe traveling with from Nguru, Yobe State to Adiyani village in Guri LGA, Jigawa, capsized in the river.

A statement by the spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam regretted that the canoe capsized when the victims were almost close to their destination.

He pointed out that three corpses were initially recovered on the spot of the mishap by locals, saying the victims included Oneyaniwura Kasagama, aged 50, Lafiya Mallam Bulama aged 40 and Mai Madu Mallam Bulama, aged 7months.

He added that the remaining two corpses, Badejaka Kasagama and Gimto Kasagama of Adiyani village were recovered by the local divers.

The statement added that the corpses of the deceased had been taken to Adiyani Primary Health Care (PHC), where they were certified dead by the medical workers on duty.

The statement explained that while the passengers were killed by the mishap, the driver of the canoe was rescued by the local drivers.