Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command DSP. Abdulahi Usman has confirmed that at least five person may have drowned in the along River Benue in Taraba State, following a boat mishap over the weekend.

Usman who dis loses this to newsmen in Jalingo on Tuesday said that the boat was carrying 14 passengers when it capsized.

The incident occurred when a boat carrying 14 passengers from Mayo-Reniwo village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area to a village in Karim-Lamido Local Government capsized midway into the journey.

According to him, while nine of the passengers were successfully rescued, five other passengers were missing and might have been drowned.

Usman said search operation was on for the five victims.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the five persons missing in the accident is Rev. Shedrack Bako, a pastor with the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria (CRC-N).

When contacted, Taraba State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Isaiah Magaji said he was aware of a boat mishap, but could not ascertain the calibre of persons involved in the accident.

“I am yet to get a clear picture of the incident because the reports that are available to me now are very scanty. I am still expecting detail report of what actually happened and who are the people involved,” he said.

