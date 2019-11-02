Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Management of Edo University, Iyamho, yesterday, offered automatic employment to five best graduating students of the institution.

Besides, it announced that Sterling Bank has also offer them automatic employment, adding that the choice is left for the graduands to accept that of the university or that of the bank.

The five students are Olayemi Christian Bodunde, Esther Pelumi Odewale, Bridget Osamuyimwen Ikponmwosa.

Others are Stephen Eromosele Akemu and Victoria Eboseta Oriwoh.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. E. O. Aluyor disclosed this during the university’s first convocation ceremony held at the university’s auditorium.

“It is my pleasure to announce to this August assembly that having sought and obtained the blessing of Council, Edo University wishes to offer automatic employment to these five First Class graduates as graduate assistants in Edo University, Iyamho.

“They will consequently also form the first set of beneficiaries of our Tetfund grants to hopefully testrun our agreement to collaborate with the University of Sunderland in Postgraduate Studies/supervision”, he said.

Aluyor said the students are University’s first fruits and that their parents must be commended for believing in the vision right from the onset.

He said it is customary of great universities to build and consolidate on the cultures and traditions of their institutions, hence bring forth the great alumni.

He further said the university was fast becoming a household name in Nigeria and beyond.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the University has been adjudged the best state owned university in Nigeria in several quarters within its four years of existence and that it is a centre of excellence in quality teaching, research, creative and community development in accordance with its moto “Quality Education for Development”.