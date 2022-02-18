From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than five persons have been feared killed in a renewed hostilities by suspected Herdsmen in two separate attacks on some communities in Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

The latest attack reportedly occurred on Thursday at Tse-Udeghe in Mbapa Council Ward of the Local government area.

Sources from the area disclosed that the attack occurred around 4:30 pm when suspected herdsmen invaded the community in their number and shooting sporadically in all directions.

Also, on the same day at about 7:00pm, it was gathered that some gunmen also suspected to be herdsmen laid ambush on Naka/ Makurdi highway at Ahumen village and short on a moving bus killing one of the passengers in the process.

Contacted, Council boss of the Local government area, Mrs Grace Igbabon confirmed the report saying five people were killed and several thatched houses burnt in the two separate attacks by suspected herdsmen.

“The incident happened around evening on Thursday. We were at the venue where we were donating motorcycles to security operatives when the report came to me that Fulani herdsmen were attacking Mbapa council ward.

“Four people were killed in the community including a man and his son.

“Unfortunately, some herders also blocked Makurdi/Naka highway and shot at a moving vehicle, a lady was said to have been hit by bullets from these herders,” Igbabon said.

The chairman who had earlier that day donated 10 motorcycles to security operatives in the local government to ease their movement in the fight against incessant herdsmen attacks in the area expressed worry over persistent attacks on the council without provocation.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said she was yet to receive such report.

“Yet to be received please,” was Anene’s reply through WhatsApp when she was to confirm the attacks.