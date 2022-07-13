From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Five people were reportedly killed on Monday during an attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on a community in Anter Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area disclosed to reporters that the unknown gunmen stormed the community in a commando manner and started shooting sporadically in all directions while the people were working on their farms.

A source, who did not want to be named, claimed that the villagers did not have any issue with the attackers before the incident that could warrant such mindless killings.

“The attack by the suspected herdsmen was unprovoked. They just stormed the community and attacked the people on the farms,” the source reports.

Another source and a native of Anter Mbalagh community who also pleaded anonymity gave the names of those who were killed in the attack as Ave Usaar, Temanenge Kyer, Kpungu Orbakpa, Aondoakura Akume and Terkimbir Orbakpa.

While claiming that the remains of three of the deceased victims had been buried, our source said the corpses of two other victims were yet to be found.

While confirming the report, the Security Adviser to the Governor, Lt Col Paul Hemba (retd), however, said he only received a report that two people were killed in the incident.

“I am not aware if the people killed were up to five but I have pictures of two dead people from the community,” Hemba told newsmen on Wednesday in a telephone chat.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive the report.