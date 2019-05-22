Wilfred Ndidi has been named among the top 20 hardest working players in the Premier League for the 2018-2019 season.

According to The Sun, the Leicester City midfielder covered a distance of 408.3 kilometers over the course of the campaign to place fourth on the list behind Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic (447.1km), Burnley’s Jack Cork (445.6km) and Chelsea’s Jorginho (418.8km).

The Nigerian international outranked the player he presumably replaced at The Foxes, N’Golo Kante, who covered a distance of 407 kilometers in 36 games to place fifth.

Ndidi, who was involved in all the 38 games contested by Leicester City in the Premier League, was the only African player that made the top 20 hardest workers in the division.

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) and Ben Chilwell (Leicester) rounded off the top 10.

Ndidi was set to link up with the Super Eagles members at their get-together in Asaba on June 2 ahead of their trip to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.