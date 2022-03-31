From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, five houses were burnt on Wednesday at the Adeke area of Mobile Barracks in Makurdi, the Benue State capital after some youths suspected to be members of rival cult groups clashed.

Sources from the area disclosed to newsmen that trouble started around 12 noon when the youths attacked one person suspected to be a member of a rival cult group around the Adem community closed to Adeke Community.

It was further gathered that cult members of the attacked victim on hearing the news, immediately mobilzed and came for a reprisal.

Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to shooting and burning of houses while shop owners quickly closed their shops and parents scampered to pick their wards from schools.

Our source disclosed that security personnel including police, Civil Defense and DSS who were deployed to the area that afternoon not do much as the youths had already set houses ablaze before they arrived.

“The crisis continued throughout the night till early hours of Thursday with heavy shooting and burning of houses in Adeke area. We couldn’t sleep at all. My children and I were so afraid because of the sporadic shooting last night.”

Commenting on the matter, Council boss of Makurdi Local Government, Anthony Dyegeh confirmed the report saying it was a case of criminal and cult attack.

Dyegeh who noted that more than five houses were burnt down explained further that policemen are already are on ground to restore peace in the area and bring perpetrators to book.

Also contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed about the issue.