From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Five persons including school children, yesterday sustained serious injuries in a lone accident that occurred at the Ring Road axis of Benin City.

It was learnt that the accident happened when a Mercedes Benz driver conveying his kids to school on top speed lost control and rammed into an electric pole.

It was gathered that the driver who was coming from Sapele road lost control and hits a pedestrian on the walkway before ramming into an electric pole injuring the five persons including the driver.

Eye witness blamed the accident on over speeding by the driver .

” The driver was conveying his three children to school when the accident happened. He was on speed and before we know what was happening, he veered off the road, hits a pedestrian before hitting an electric pole”

He said the driver, his three children and the pedestrian sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, officials of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSMA), later toed the vehicle to their office.

EDSMA officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity however attributed the accident to over speeding.