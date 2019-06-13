Tony John, Port Harcourt

Scores of people sustained various degrees of injury as a result of a gas explosion which occurred at the popular Spar Mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, witnesses say.

However, official records from the state police command confirmed only five persons wounded. No casualty was recorded as at the time of filing the report.

We call on the emergency medical services quick response unit to attend to victims of the fire outbreak at the Port Harcourt Mall (Spar). People have been burnt and seriously injured and in need of serious medical attention. Kindly RT till it reaches the relevant authorities pic.twitter.com/nGYKs926ZV — PortHarcourt Social Media Channel (@phcsocialmedia) June 12, 2019

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a telephone interview, told our correspondent that the five persons that sustained injuries were rushed to the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital, for medical attention.

Omoni said: “It is a confirmed incident. Some persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the BMH. We have been able to restore normalcy and people, thereafter, are going about their lawful businesses.

“Just five persons were injured and they are now in hospital. No life was lost.”