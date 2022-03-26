From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Five persons were confirmed dead, while 12 others received various degrees of injuries when a mini bus rammed into a heavy duty vehicle at Ntigha, in Isiala Ngwa Council Area of Abia State, along the Aba-Umuahia end of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway on.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The accident occurred on Friday evening when the driver of the ash-coloured minibus with 18 passengers travelling from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Enugu, allegedly lost control while approaching the junction and hit the long vehicle from behind.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Eyewitnesses said the cause of the accident may have been as a result of over–speeding by the vehicle driver which led to his inability to control the bus as he approached the busy junction used as trading posts and commercial motorcycle park for passengers going into communities in the area.

Confirming the accident, a top official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia State Command, Mr Anderson Ogarekpe, said the twelve persons that got injured were taken to the Okpuala Ngwa General Hospital, and other hospitals within the area for treatment, while bodies of the five that lost their lives were deposited in a mortuary in Ntigha.

Mr Ogarekpe, said his rescue team arrived at the scene of the unfortunate barely ten minutes after it occurred, and advised road uses to avoid over-speeding especially now that part of the expressway had been rehabilitated and become smooth for driving.