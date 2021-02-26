From John Adams, Minna

Five persons have been killed and eight others abducted when bandits numbering over 100 invaded Angwar Mahogi in the Kusherki District and Rafingora Towns in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Among the victims was a graduate of the Federal College of Education, Kontagora.

Just over a week ago, 42 persons, including 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, were also abducted by bandits in the same local government.

The eight victims abducted in the latest attacks were taken into hiding by the bandits. The attacks occurred about 2:00 pm on Thursday.

The name of the slain graduate at Angwar Mahogi was given as Dauda Daniel while one of those killed at Rafingora was named as Mohammed Nura.

A source close to the community said Dauda Daniel had already fixed his wedding for the March 6 before his killing.

Our source gave the names of those kidnapped at Rafingora as Asmau Kafaya, Namaza Audu, Nahima Musa, Yahuza Magaji and Safiyanu Rafingora.

It was gathered that the bandits arrived the community in a commando like manner, riding on over 30 motorcycles and shooting sporadically to scare the villagers. The five killed were said to be fleeing when they were hit by bullets.

Our source said several cattle were rustled from the communities during the raids, which lasted for close to three hours without any resistance.

A top government official who preferred anonymity confirmed the story, but the police are yet to issue a statement on this latest development.

Efforts to secure the release of the victims have not yielded any fruitful results.

This latest attack came barely 24 hours after the state government began the gradual withdrawal of local vigilantes as part of the conditions given by the bandits for the release of the abducted school children.