Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Five persons are reportedly killed and three others hospitalized following renewed attacks between the Jukun and the Tiv in Wukari local government area of Taraba state, days after the officials from Venue and Taraba states met to resolve the little getting crisis in the border towns.

Mr. Daniel Adi Chairman of Wukari local government area who confirmed this to newsmen on Friday evening said that at least four other persons are still missing and several houses were burnt in an attack at the outskirt of Wukari on Friday evening.

Residents who spoke to our correspondent said there was an attack on Ikyaior village (a Tiv community) by suspected Jukun militia which led to the reprisal on a village near Wukari.

Daniel Adi also called for the immediate withdrawal of the Special Forces deployed to the area for sparking off renewed attacks in the area.

According to Adi, personnel of the Special forces deployed to the area had on Wednesday killed over 80 cow belonging to the Fulani herdsmen at Bongo village near Kente which led to the attack on Ikyaior village on Thursday night.

“We held meeting after the peace meeting with the Deputy Governors of Taraba and Benue we called on our Tiv brothers to return and many of them have returned to Wukari. It was the killing of the Fulani cows by the Special forces that led to these attacks.

“Since the attack on the Special Forces by the Fulanis which led to the killing of two soldiers last month, the Special forces don’t want to see Fulani cows again. I don’t know what led to the killing of the cows, but for whatever reason, the Special Forces should follow the path of dialogue. We want peace, but the Special forces are becoming a problem to us now so they should leave,” he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Army Commanding Officer of Ada Barracks Takum to react to the allegation failed as his mobile phone line was switched off at the time of sending this report.

When contacted police public relations officers, DSP. David Misal confirmed the attack but said he was not aware of casualty figures, saying he was waiting for a briefing from the DPO of Wukari.