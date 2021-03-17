From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested five more suspects in connection with the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of former leader of the pan Yoruba socio cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed in July 2019 by suspected kidnappers along Lagos-Ore expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The five suspects are Lawal Mazaje (40) from Kogi State, Adamu Adamu (50) from Jada in Adamawa State, Mohammed Usman (26), from Illela, Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar (25) from Shinkafi , Zamfara State.

The police had earlier arrested four suspects in connection with the murder case.

The four suspects were arraigned on a three count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping.

At the resumed hearing of the murder case at an Akure High Court presided over by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, the lead counsel, Grace Olowoporoku told the court that five more suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

Their trial had been on since August last year.

However, with the additional five suspects arrested, the total number of suspects have increased to nine.

The Investigative Police Officer hinted that the five suspects were arrested following the continuous mentioning of their names during investigation.

The trial judge, Justice Adegbehingbe adjourned the case till April 27, 29, 30 and May 5, 2021 for continuation of hearing.