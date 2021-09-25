By Kate Halim

If you have a toothache, it’s important to figure out the root of your discomfort. From there, you can determine how to best relieve any pain, swelling, or other symptoms. A regular salt water rinse and cold compress application can typically remedy minor irritation, but more serious toothaches may require a dentist’s intervention. If your symptoms persist for more than a day or two, see your dentist. They can provide guidance on how to relieve your symptoms and prevent future pain.

Salt water rinse

For many people, a salt water rinse is an effective first-line treatment. Salt water is a natural disinfectant, and it can help loosen food particles and debris that may be stuck in between your teeth. Treating a toothache with salt water can also help reduce inflammation and heal any oral wounds. Mix half teaspoon of salt into a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash.

Cold compress

You may use a cold compress to relieve the pain you are experiencing, especially if any type of trauma has caused your toothache. When you apply a cold compress, it causes the blood vessels in the area to constrict. This makes pain less severe. The cold can also reduce any swelling and inflammation. To use this approach, hold a towel-wrapped bag of ice to the affected area for 20 minutes at a time. You can repeat this every few hours.

Garlic

For thousands of years, garlic has been recognised and used for its medicinal properties. Not only can it kill harmful bacteria that cause dental plaque, it can also act as a pain reliever. To use this, crush a clove of garlic to create a paste and apply it to the affected area. You may wish to add a tiny bit of salt. Alternatively, you can slowly chew a clove of fresh garlic.

Guava leaves

Guava leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that can help heal wounds. They also have antimicrobial activity that can aid in oral care. To use this, chew on fresh guava leaves or add crushed guava leaves to boiling water to make a mouthwash.

Clove

Clove has been used to treat toothaches throughout history, because the oil can effectively numb pain and reduce inflammation. It contains eugenol, which is a natural antiseptic. To use this approach, dab a small amount of clove oil onto a cotton ball and apply it to the affected area. You may want to dilute the clove oil with a few drops of carrier oil, like olive oil, or water. Do this a few times per day.

You can also add a drop of clove oil to a small glass of water and make a mouthwash.

