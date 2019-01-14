Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Following the reports that Fulani nomads have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as their preferred choice, ahead of next month’s presidential election, the National Coordinator, Buhari Presidential Support Committee, Alhaji Ya’u Danfulani, who is also a trustee and member of various Fulani organisations in Nigeria, has dismissed the reports saying there are five reasons every Fulani man must vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also spoke on what he termed the politicisation of the herdsmen menace; how Buhari crossed the huddles of emerging the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and the president’s promise to reward loyalty and host of other Issues.

It has been observed that unlike 2015 campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the electorate to vote only competent and credible people, but he didn’t mention APC. What does this imply?

You see, sometimes people tend to miss an important point in politics. Nigeria operates multi party system in which every Nigerian has his choice on the party and the candidate. In a way, Buhari played politics when he told voters to vote for competence. This is so because his team is competent and credible. It is true that some people misinterpreted this statement. I read in a newspaper recently where some people read it to Buhari asked people not to vote APC candidates. This is complete misleading and distortion of facts. Mr. President is a true democrat and he believes that the current APC political office holders have performed wonderfully.

Of course, there are those who defected from APC, whose attitudes are questionable, rough, insincere and dishonest. These are the people Mr. President is referring to. APC remains the only platform that any credible person can aspire for any political office; as such one would wonder how President Buhari would ask Nigerians to vote another party. This is impossible at this crucial period of elections. Let me tell you, sooner or later those who willingly or unwillingly defected from the wining team will regret their actions.

Tell us how President Buhari crossed the huddles of criticisms and condemnations against his administration’s policies and programmes to emerge APC’s presidential candidate?

To be precise, there is no way Buhari will not survive any trap set for him to ahead of the 2019 election. To me, all those things that people see as huddles are actually nothing. Let’s take the first challenge for example, the intra-APC crises which were masterminded by some so called progressives, whose aim was to divide APC. You see those that were behind it are known for their political conspiracy. After plotting the crises they ran away and left the party intact. In other words, they eventually defected to another party without injury to Buhari or APC.

The second issue is the security challenge. But the truth is, the present situation is not same as was witnessed during the Jonathan’s administration. The Boko Haram operation has been frustrated today and their strength limited, only to Maiduguri. Other security problems are being tackled simultaneously. Other issues like development of South-South, South-East have been resolved through the 2018 budgetary allocation. I don’t think there is any issue that the opposition can use to attack Buhari at the moment which cannot be countered. That is why Buhari Campaign is moving successfully nationwide.

One of the major criticisms against Buhari is his inability to reward loyalty. Although he recently promised to change if he is re-elected, what level of confidence can you give Nigerians that Mr. President will fulfil this promise?

My friend, the issue of rewarding loyalty is too subjective and personal. You see, though it’s natural you reciprocate good gesture, but we should understand that one must not be appointed as a minister or adviser before we describe it as a reward. I can help you in many ways; in my business or my political ambition. I think Mr. President has rea- soned with those people calling for reward of loyalty based on their interpretations. I have the confidence that President Buhari will act and get things right especially for those who feel offended. You see, we are hu- man beings, we make mistakes and we stand to be corrected. The most impressive thing about Buhari is, he accepts mistakes and cor- rect them as soon as he realises it.