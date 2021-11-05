From Fred Itua, Abuja

At least, five persons have reportedly died from a late night that gutted a section of the popular Kubwa ultra modern market in Abuja.

Though the identities of the deceased were not immediately known as at the time of filing in this report, at least two others were said to have sustained serious injuries from the inferno.

While the actual cause of the fire which started a few minutes before 8pm could not be immediately ascertained, traders said it was as a result of an explosion from adulterated kerosene.

As of 8:45pm, fire fighters were still struggling to contain the inferno.