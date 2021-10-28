From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five students from two colleges of Education in Kano State, Thursday, died in an accident that occurred on their way to Katsina State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwal said 13 other students who survived the crash have been taken to a medical facility in the state.

Although the details of the ghastly accident was sketchy as at press time it was gathered that the students were travelling to Katsina for a North West zonal meeting when the accident occurred somewhere near Bichi town.

The deceased, the statement added included Abubakar Sulaiman, Tahir A. Dalhatu, Maryam Abdullahi, A’isha Wada Abdulsalam and Usman Abubakar Abubakar.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

While the first four came from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, the last person came from Federal College of Education, Kano,”, the statement further disclosed.

in his condolence message, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje described the tragedy as shocking and painful.

He said the tragedy was a collective loss for the state and the nation in general.

“They were young, dedicated and responsible youth who chose to pursue education in order to move the society forward.” he stated

“They left us when we needed them. But our Creator, their Creator, Almighty Allah needed them the most. May He forgive all their shortcomings and reward their good deeds.”

“I am therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, condoling members of their families, their friends, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, Federal College of Education, Kano, students

leaders and all other students over this tragedy,”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .