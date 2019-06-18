Not less than five players of the Super Eagles are said to be down with different illness with less than a week to the opening game against Uganda in the AFCON 2019.

According to a report by allnigeriasoccer.com, FC Midtjylland striker, Paul Onuachu, Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem are some of the players just recovering from illnesses.

“There is a sickness bug going around at the moment in the Super Eagles camp, with as many as five players falling ill,” reports the medium.

The absence of Balogun for the friendly against the Teranga Lions forced manager Gernot Rohr to start John Ogu as a central defender; the fourth center back in the squad Chidozie Awaziem had only just recovered from illness,” the report added.