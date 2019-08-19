How many teams have you worked with over the course of your life thus far? You’ve probably worked with dozens, beginning with the sports teams from your youth leading all the way up to your current occupation.

Out of all of those teams, which ones were the most effective? Which teams made the most productive use of their people?

No team is perfect, but here is a list of the positive traits that separate the remarkable teams from the abysmal.

Great communication

As we all know, communication is problematic for most teams. Truly great teams are robust communicators – they express their concerns aloud; they ask questions when others would make assumptions; they write things down; and they use schematics, diagrams, and charts to convey complex information to each other.

Extensive collaboration

Great teams aren’t authoritarian; there’s no top-down dictation of ideas from leader to follower. Instead great teams are collaborative, where every member is invited and expected to give regular feedback on new ideas and initiatives. People in these teams feel comfortable and free to express what they really think and feel, and they also feel like they own part of the idea.

Full of initiative

Nothing pleases a manager more than having co-workers who are willing and able to pick up the ball and run with it. Truly exceptional teams often have members who will come up with new ideas, find ways to improve existing ideas, and will perform analysis and research on their own. Having just a few pro-active people on a team makes a huge difference as it exponentially increases the creative energy of the team.

Visionary

Visionary teams do two things really well. First – they can always see the forest from the trees; they understand how the daily details relate back to the big picture and the team’s long-term objectives. Second – they anticipate problems in advance and mitigate them before they become full-blown crises.

Able to adapt

Poor teams resist change at all cost. They see change as a threat to their security and fight it until they inevitably fail. Great teams embrace change; they see change as a chance to improve and try new things that they were unable to do before.