By Chukwudi Nweje

A group, Cultural Credibility Development Initiative, has called on Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to expedite action in repairing the network of roads in the South East. Former President of Aka Ikenga and President of the group, Chief Giddy Uwazuruike, who stated this described the state of roads in the South East as being in a state of disrepair.

“We wish to inform you that the roads in Igboland are so dilapidated that road transportation has crumbled beyond description. Today, the Onitsha – Owerri road is a present and looming danger to anyone passing through it. As the governor of Lagos State, you performed very well in the provision and maintenance of good roads. We believe that you can repeat this feat on the Onitsha – Enugu road, Enugu – Port Harcourt road, Ihiala Mbano – Umuahia road, Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene road, Aboh – Anioma road, Umuahia – Arochukwu road, Uturu – Afikpo road, Owerri – Mbaise – Obowo road, Aba – Ikot Ekpene road and the 9th mile Benue boarder road. Your good name will go down the drain if you do not urgently rise to the occasion,” he said.

