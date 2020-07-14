Sunday Ani

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife has raised a red flag over events in Nigeria, particularly in recent times, warning that they are capable of disintegrating the country.

In an open letter to Nigerians titled, “Nigeria: A Gem of a Country and Her Manifest Destiny,” the Okwadike Igbo-Ukwu noted that Nigeria is blessed with everything to make it one of the greatest countries on earth, but lamented that death of conscience, leading to comprehensive corruption, has been responsible for virtually all the problems in Nigeria.

He expressed concern at the move by the Igbo and the Yoruba to leave Nigeria, stressing that only mutual understanding and cooperation between the two ethnic tribes would stabilise Nigeria. He believes that Nigeria could only achieve its full potential when the Igbo and the Yoruba purposefully, sincerely and effectively cooperate and work together politically; removing the age-long suspicion that seems to defy education and intellectual achievements.

Ezeife condemned the injustices meted to the Igbo, and warned that the final push-out of the Igbo after they have done everything possible to become president of Nigeria in 2023 and they still fail to get it not because they are not qualified but because they are Igbo.

“Everybody knows about Operation Python Dance and the accompanying humiliation and slaughter of Eastern youths in Aba, Onitsha and other places. Unarmed IPOB group, pleading for human rights and begging for a referendum, is declared a terrorist group in Nigeria where genocide, banditry, callous blood wasting is the order of the day. The final push-out of the Igbo would come when, after they have done all that is expected of them to produce the next president in 2023, and still fail to get it because of who they are and where they come from,” he submitted.

He reiterated the need for restructuring as the only way out of the numerous problems bedeviling the country.

He also condemned the rampaging activities of the Fulani herdsmen, and the unguarded claims of Miyetti Allah that Fulani would rule Nigeria forever, describing it as Nigeria’s greatest problem. He cautioned the Fulani to stop antogonising other Nigerians as they need Nigeria more than Nigeria needs them.

Ezeife equally decried the injustice meted to the South-South people, whose zone produce oil but who have been denied the benefits of the crude oil extracted from their territories. “Eighty percent of the oil wells in Nigeria are said to belong to the Northerners. What percentage is owned by the people on whose land the oil is located?” he queried.

He condemned the incessant killings in the North Central and the North East parts of the country, where parents are busy burying their sons and daughter slaughtered on frequent basis.

“Both zones crave for Gideon Okar’s Nigeria – Nigeria without five northernmost states. Okar’s Nigeria is also desired by all southern Nigerians. Okar’s Nigeria is quite large and can develop to become a major power among nations,” he said.

He, however, cautioned the government to do the needful by accepting the fact that all men are created equal and that there is no born to rule psychosis, as the only means to avoid Okar’s Nigeria.