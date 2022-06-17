Champions Manchester City faces West Ham away on the opening weekend of a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that will include a mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.

There will be no top-flight games after the weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of the World Cup.

The first fixture takes place on Friday, 5 August when Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal.

Liverpool plays at promoted Fulham, with Nottingham Forest at Newcastle.

Forest is back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99.

The World Cup, which will feature both England and Wales, starts on 21 November. The final is on 18 December, eight days before the Premier League season resumes.

There are no meetings between the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ on the weekend of 12-13 November – the one before the World Cup – following a request by the Football Association.

England will meet up on 14 November before flying to Qatar the following day.

Special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the three festive match rounds.

This will allow squads greater time to recover. Previously clubs were given a minimum of 48 hours between matches.

After fixtures on 26-27 December, the following match round will be played on 29, 30 and 31 December. The New Year match round will be played on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 January.

The 2022-23 season has been adjusted to accommodate the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in the middle of the domestic calendar.

It starts a week earlier than normal – 75 days after the final day of the 2021-22 campaign – and finishes a week later than usual on 28 May.

Fifa, world football’s governing body, has already stipulated that players must be released on 14 November for the World Cup.

It means the mid-season break will last more than six weeks.

There will be 16 matchdays before Qatar – five in August, three in September, six in October and two in November.

