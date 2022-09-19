Flags on public buildings in Germany are flying at half-mast on Monday as the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place in London.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said all federal authorities should follow suit.

A ministry tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #RestInPeace and a picture of the deceased monarch.

Regional interior ministers in several federal states also ordered flags to fly at half-mast in front of state buildings, as did several city councils.

The queen died on September 8. The following day, a Union Jack was projected onto Germany’s most famous monument, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

The queen’s funeral service in London will be attended by heads of state and government, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (dpa/NAN)