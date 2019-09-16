The Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Akin Dare flagged off “WALK THE TALK” jogging exercise on Sunday, with take off point from the Millennium Park.

This exercise was organised by World Health Organisation in collaboration with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

The minister in his remark advised citizens on the importance of exercise, which helps in guarding against obesity, High blood pressure, and Cardiovascular diseases. Also in his remark, he quoted, “An Apple a day and twenty minutes of exercise a day keeps the Doctor away,” he also reiterated the well known slogan ” Health is Wealth.

Earlier, one of the organisers, Mr. Edward said the event was organized to raise awareness of Universal Health coverage, which was built together to build the Health care of Citizens. This, he also said that WALK THE TALK was first initiated in the USA to advocate for health for all and also promote health and physical activities.

The exercise was first held last year in Nigeria and this year, the organisers thought it wise to incorporate all other organisations, Federal Ministries, Parastatals, Agencies and the Academicians.

The programme witnessed a large turn out that included directors from different MDA’s and the popular Nollyhood actress, Kate Henshaw.

There were three groups of joggers, the 8km, 5km, 3km and the dance and aerobics. Participants were decorated with medals. Also gracing the occasion was the President of Well-being Foundation, Mrs. Toyin Saraki. Representatives from Embassies, the Army, Scout, and officers from WHO, Abuja.