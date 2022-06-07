The Ondo State Government has directed that flags should be flown at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences for seven days, in honour of the victims of the attack.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I, hereby, direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from Monday, to June 12. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.

“The attack on innocent worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, is a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state. Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act,” Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said in a statement.

