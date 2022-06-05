Nigeria U17 Women’s national team, The Flamingos have secured qualification to the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after a goalless draw with Ethiopia in the second leg of the final qualifying match at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday evening.

Nigeria went through on aggregate scores having won the first leg by a lone goal in Addis Ababa two weeks ago The Flamingos, who have played in every edition of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup except one, finished the qualifying series undefeated and without conceding any goal.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .