Ibrahim Galadima, Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, says the Flamingos need focus to excel in their third-place match against Germany on Sunday at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

Galadima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the team have done well though with their accomplishment so far in the competition in India.

He said their performance was an acknowledgment of the fact that Nigeria’s female national teams at all levels have always been doing well in their competitions.

“In a match, everything is not all about victory but about what a team has learnt during the match.

“So, I must say these girls have done well with their performance so far, reaching the semi-finals where Colombia could only beat them through a penalty kicks shootout.

“Victory is sweet though, but it is not every team that can record victory in any match.

“Therefore, anything that happens in the third-place match must be acceptable to us because the Flamingos have done well so far in this competition,” Galadima, who is a former chairman of the former Nigeria Football Association (NFA), said.

He however pointed out that the players should be exposed to international matches, going forward.

“After the championship, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should expose the players to a lot of international matches.

“The senior team is no more doing well like they used to do before and this set of under-17 players are very promising for the future of our senior national team,” the Chairman of Kano Pillars Caretaker Committee said.

NAN reports that the Flamingos will face Germany in the third-place and bronze medal match on Sunday at the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

The competition which started on Oct. 11 will end on Sunday.(NAN)