For top highlife act, Flavour of Africa, the New Year started on a blistering note as he dazzled at the homecoming concert held in Umunze, Anambra State.

Flavour, joined by other entertainers like Funnybone, Phyno, Ada Ugoccie, Odumeji, Whitemoney, DJ MClord and NYD Crew, literally shut down St. Augustine’s field venue of the show with their scintillating performances.

The Flavour’s homecoming concert was held on the premise of Life Continental beer’s TuruUgoLota initiative, which is a tradition among easterners who travel from all over the country to their hometowns to celebrate the Yuletide.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, she was elated with the massive turnout of music lovers at the concert. “It is indeed a great joy for Life beer to celebrate with our reliable and ever supportive consumers from the East. Life Continental Beer is currently dominating the beer category in the South East and has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country. We are driving the penetration of Life beer into other regions and ensuring we sustain the legacy of goodwill among these host communities and our partners there,” she said.

Through the TuruUgoLota campaign, the brand connects with the mind-set of South-easterners who love the fun of all ages, rekindling their deep pride in being Igbo, while at the same time satisfying consumers through the unique taste of Life Continental lager beer.