it was like a carnival at the car park of Alaba International market where the popular musician, Flavour led other notable Nigerian artistes to entertain the traders.

The artistes which were brought by Nigeria Breweries Plc, one of the major sponsors of Alaba at 40 treated and thrilled the traders with popular songs.

One of the side attractions of the songs and dances was the raffle draw of electronics products which were donated by the traders. These included washing machines, fans, television sets, among others.

Commenting on the items, the chairman of the anniversary committee, Chief Uche Obi said that the purpose of the raffle draw was to add to the fun of the celebration and also to use it to raise money for the association.

To him, organizing an event of such magnitude require lots of money, adding that the draw would go a long way in helping them to offset part of the cost.

He said that most of the items were brand products of the traders.

“By looking at the products, you would see that traders in Alaba have gone very far. We have our own brands that are competing internationally. Newcastle, Cemini and others are internationally recognized brands because they are of the standard with electronics that are newly produced in South Korea or even Japan.