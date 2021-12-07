It was an electrifying atmosphere at the prestigious Polo Mall, Shoprite, Enugu as Nigerian High-life superstar, Flavour and other music maestros delivered spectacular performances during a live concert organised to celebrate consumers of Nigeria’s leading beer brand, Life Continental Lager Beer.

The concert was organised as part of Life Continental Lager Beer’s Turu Ugo Lota initiative to provide consumers with fun and entertainment. Life Continental Lager Beer recently started an exciting musical tour to bring undiluted entertainment to its consumers across major cities in Nigeria.

Fans and lovers of High-life music had an unforgettable experience at the concert as Flavour Nabania with other artistes and celebrities such as Queen Theresa Onuorah, Larry Gaga, DJ Synergy, Chibest, Yul Edochie, Franky DJ P.O.P, Ugoccie, Twinz Parrot, and Seniormaintain bonded with consumers of Life Continental Lager Beer. Also, some lucky consumers of the Beer brand were handsomely rewarded with cash prizes.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Senior Brand Manager Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Aniekwe, said: “Life Continental Lager Beer has grown to be a dominant beer brand in Nigeria while maintaining a unique cultural identity that resonates with its consumers.

“The brand has always been very close to its root and its people. With this Progress Tour Concert, we have taken steps to further deepen this connection. We realise how much it means for the people of Enugu to be able to celebrate with friends and family and we wanted to be part of that experience for our loyal consumers.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .