From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has warned Justices of the Court of Appeal to demonstrate courage and flee from falling into temptations that comes with some juicy and high profile cases.

While administering oath of allegiance and office on 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal on Monday, Justice Muhammad urged them to always exhibits high level of integrity in the discharge of their duties and avoid accepting juicy but destructive gifts, that May land them in trouble.

The CJN said that their reputation matter much and count enormously in their raise to honor and fame in life.

Justice Muhammad who speak on Monday while inaugurating the 18 appellate court justices at the Supreme Court informed them that several high profile cases would come their way and in company of some juicy, and irresistible temptations and appeal to them to avoid the temptations in their own interest.

“Let me point out unambiguously that in life gifts and wealth that are not worked for which are by extension undeserving are always wrapped in calamity and destruction”

“Flee from them and keep your heads high above the murky waters of corruption so that you can be conveniently counted among the very best in the Nigeria judiciary”

“You must against all odds conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.”

“If you are hitherto 50% under public scrutiny, I can assure you now that it has risen to 100% by virtue of this your elevation to the court of appeal”

“The temple and rate of public assessment of your conduct and disposition will now assume astronomical rise. You must redouble your efforts and dialogue properly with your conscience in order not to fall out of the grace of God and the Nigerian people.

The CJN also reminded the new justices that it takes nothing to join the crowd but it takes a lot to stand alone with good conscience.

Justice Muhammad charged them to fasten their belt and roll up their sleeves to face the challenges head-on adding “you must redouble your pace to catch up with the expectation of the litigants”.

While congratulating of their elevation tge CJN further reminded them that as judicial officers they have a divine mandate on earth that they must discharge with honesty and sincerity because that will give account of themselves to justify their elevation to the court of appeal.

The ceremony was attended by 3 serving governors, plateau, Yobe and Ondo, former Bayelsa governor and new governor Serike Dickson, former Supreme Court and court of appeal justices.

Those sworn included Justice Adebukola Banjoko of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, who had on May 30, 2018, sentenced two former governors, Jolly Nyame of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye of Plateau State.

While Nyame was on May 30, 2018 sentenced to a maximum of 14 years without an option of fine, his plateau state counterpart, Dariye was on June 12, 2018, convicted and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment on charges of criminal breach of trust and two years’ jail term for criminal misappropriation.

Also sworn in as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, were two former Chief Registrars of the Supreme Court, Justice Usman Musale (Yobe state) and Danlami Zenchi (Kebbi State).

Justice was a Judge of the FCT High Court had issued a warrant of arrest against a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Muhammed Adoke (SAN).

He was also the judge of the High Court of the FCT, who issued an order suspending Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chiarman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The names of the newly appointed appellate court Justices with their states of origin are:

Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State); Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau); Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa); Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba); Usman A. Musale (Yobe); Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe); Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano); Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina); Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi); Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto); Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara); Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara); Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo); Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa); Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta); Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos); Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun); Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo) and Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo).

