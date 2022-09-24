From Tony Osauzo

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, explained that the attack on its personnel in an ambush, resulting in the death of an operative and loss of a vehicle at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction last Thursday, was carried out by fleeing bandits on revenge mission and not ISWAP.

Th Command in a statement by its deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, recalled that the anti-crime patrol team of the Ibillo division, attacked and killed five kidnappers on 14/08/2022 at Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, explaining that the patrol team was ambushed by ravaging bandits while on another bush combing mission on 22/09/2022.

“The Command believe this was a mere reprisal attack on our men who had killed five of their gang members early last month, we lost an Operative and a vehicle. After a thorough investigation in collaboration with other Sister agencies, the Command wishes to state that the Command is ontop of the sitution as the CP has emplaced measure to that effect.

“The Command’s tactical teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations are currently carrying out an Operation with a view of bringing the assailants to book. Efforts are being intensified as the command is in hot pursuit of their trail”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has commended the gallantry of the Operatives and admonishes them to keep up the morale and not be dampened by what has happened, warning criminals in strong terms to prepare for a tougher engagement in the days ahead or flee the state for good.