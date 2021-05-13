From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An escapee armed robber from the Benin Correctional facility simply identified as Collins, and two other suspected notorious criminals, Onome Efetobore and Glory Reuben have been killed in Oghara, Delta State.

They were lynched by angry mob for allegedly attempting to kidnap a victim whose identity was not disclosed, at Oghara Junction.

Although, they were rescued from grips of the mob by the police, they gave up the ghost at the General Hospital, Oghara where they were rushed to for treatment.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development, said the victims were seriously beaten by the mob before the rescue. Nevertheless, Edafe said one locally made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered. He urged members of the public to always cooperate with the police and stay away from executing jungle justice at every given opportunity.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of five suspected vandals whose lorry with registration number BDG 358 YA was intercepted by operatives during a routine patrol in Warri.He said the impounded lorry was loaded with 170 pieces of 6-inch pipes already cut to various sizes.

He said: “The suspects are allegedly experts in the act of vandalizing Federal Government Pipeline at Ogulagha Dried Land. The five occupants, Lukeman Jimoh (40), Shola Bimigo, Yahaya Ikane (55), Ebi Yeregha (41) and Lawal Aliyu (35) were arrested while the lorry was impounded. Investigation is ongoing.”