Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested a suspected member of a kidnap gang who abducted, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo and subsequently killed him in 2017.

According to the state Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the suspect, Mr Charles Nnana from Aji in Oru East council of the state had been on the run since the incident occurred while other members of his gang were rounded up.

But the police on February 16 this year cut short his fun when he was arrested on his traditional wedding day to his hearthrob by the operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS)

Nnana was said to have fled to Indonesia after the operation only to come back three years later thinking that the storm was over.

The police said he had confessed to the crime as well as his role in the operation. Ikeokwu has assured that he would be prosecuted accordingly.

It would be recalled that the late Catholic priest from Osina, came home to bury his late father but was unfortunately kidnapped and killed by Nnana and his gang and his body was also recovered few days after where it was dumped on the road.