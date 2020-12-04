From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, Abuja said it has finally extradited the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, to Nigeria.

Frank Mba, Force public relations officer, said Maina was brought into the country yesterday from Niamey, Niger Republic.

Maina had run there to evade arrest, having been declared wanted by a court over a pending criminal case.

Mba, in a statement, said: “The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), December 3, 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested. Recall that Abdulrashid Maina was arrested on November 30, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart. The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL, Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentations and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former pension boss, Maina, into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian time).”