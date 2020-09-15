“The tanker driver mistakenly killed him and escaped from being lynched only to report himself at the ‘B’ Divisional police station along the expressway
“An angry mob later took the tanker’s registration number: FGG 42 0YQ to the station, together with its contents
“Although, the tanker driver tried all he could, to avoid any contact with the Okada man, but ended up smashing him,” a source said.
It was gathered that the taskforce officials disappeared into the thin air immediately the victim died.
Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached as her phone was switched off as of the time of filling this report.
However, a source at the Ministry of Transport who confirmed the accident, could not ascertain if the taskforce officials were from the Ministry.
