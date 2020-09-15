Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A motorcycle operator (Okada rider) whose identity is yet to be ascertained was on Tuesday allegedly smashed by an articulated truck on the Asaba axis of the Benin-Onitsha expressway.

The deceased was allegedly being chased by taskforce officials of the Delta State Ministry of Transport for violating the law prohibiting motorcycles and tricycles from plying the expressway when he met his untimely death.

According to eye witness account, the deceased was given a hot chase by the officials, adding that trying to avoid being arrested.

“Unfortunately, he was smashed by a hit-and-run and got stocked under a moving tanker.