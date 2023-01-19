From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A fleeing gang of suspected kidnappers have been involved in a road accident along the Ughelli-Patani expressway in Delta State.

The suspects had kidnapped a victim whom they locked in the trunk of their il-fated operational vehicle.

They drove recklessly on noticing that the police were on their trail, hence the accident.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development in Asaba on Thursday, said one of the suspects, 28-year old Lucky Owofasa, was arrested while the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt.

Edafe said one cut-to-size locally made gun, three live cartridges were recovered from Owofasa, adding that manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang has been intensified.

The police image maker also confirmed the killing of another suspect during a fierce exchange of fire between another gang and police operatives in Warri.

He said the gang had murdered a tricycle operator identified as Efe Peter, and cart away his tricycle.

According to Edafe, the tricycle which had a tracking device, was trailed to Warri/ Sapele road by Mercy City church where the robbers on sighting the police opened fire in a bid to escape and the police responded accordingly.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized, while the other suspect who sustained a serious gunshot injury was arrested.

“He confessed to the murder of the deceased and revealed that his other gang members were one Kparobo, Smally Macaiver and Progress, all residing in Ekpan.

“One cut to size locally made single barrel gun, one cartridge, and two expended cartridges were recovered while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died while receiving treatment. Effort is on to arrest the other gang members,” he added.