Steve Agbota

A fleeing truck driver Sunday night killed two persons and injured many others at the Agric end of Ikorodu Road, Lagos State.

The driver was fleeing from an angry mob who were chasing him after he allegedly knocked down a passenger in another area. The truck driver lost control and the 20-foot container he was carrying fell on a Toyota Camry.

Two motorcyclists and their passengers were also injured.

While two persons have so far been confirmed dead, five were reportedly seriously injured in the accident, which occurred on Sunday night.

Director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the death of two people and others injured in the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the tragedy occurred at Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu.

He said : “Two people died while three others sustained major injuries and several others with minor injuries when the container fell on a Toyota Camry and three motorcycles.”

He said that preliminary investigation at the scene of the accident revealed that a truck with a 20ft container fully loaded with unknown items with registration number, LSD-611XU ,was on top speed ;had a break failure, lost control and subsequently fell on the Toyota Camry with registration number FKJ-732FS and the three motorcycles.