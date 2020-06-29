The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has expressed satisfaction with safety measures being put in place by the Ministry Aviation and critical stakeholders for the resumption of flights operations after several months of shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said: “Test flight successfully conveyed members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 from Abuja to Lagos in line with COVID-19 set down safety standards by the Ministry of Aviation, including the use of robots to profile passengers and also other security protocols like removal of facemask by passengers for security checks and identification.

“The test flight was necessary to ascertain the safety operational standards of the airports and we are satisfied by the progress and commitment of critical stakeholders.

“As the nation prepares to gradually open up the airspace, Nigerians should rest assured that the House Committee on Aviation will, in line with our oversight mandate, continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Aviation and other stakeholders to, not only ensure the smooth resumption of flight operation, but also a strict observance of the safety protocols to contain the pandemic in the aviation industry”.

Nnaji, however, urged Nigerians to embark “only absolutely necessary” air travels upon the resumption of flights as COVID-19 remains a real threat.

“Notwithstanding the gradual ease of the lockdown and resumption of businesses, including commercial operations flight, Coronavirus pandemic is real and is here with us. “It is important that Nigerians only embark on air travels that are absolutely necessary and continue to observe the precautionary measures and directives rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)and Ministry of Aviation. We must never lower our guards”, he advised.