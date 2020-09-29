Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the resumption of commercial flight from Jos to Abuja will boost business activities and improve on security of lives and property in the Plateau State.

He noted that the initiative was to complement the drive for peace and infrastructural development by President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

Lalong stated this on Monday evening during the Inauguration and flagged-off of a commercial flight from Abuja to Jos with Max Air Airline at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos, Plateau State.

“This is a very happy moment for me and it is very historic. You are all aware that part of our policy is economy rebirth and we cannot do economic rebirth without ease of movement, without ease of doing business in the state.

“That is why we are flagging this commercial flight to ease business and particularly those who want to come and invest in Plateau, we don’t have any reason not to this because we have our peace and we want people to flow into Plateau without difficulty.

“No more road blocks, no more armed robbery. With this flight, in 25 minutes you are in Abuja and in 25 minutes you are back to Jos. Without the support for peace by Plateau people we won’t achieve this, once we have peace, there are alot of potentials and investors coming here.”

Lalong said apart from making business easier for investors, the fight was to ease the movement of Plateau people who want to fly to Abuja and to other parts of the world.

“As we flagg off this flight, God will help us to be flying safely, there will be no accident, we have every assurances of flying Max Air Airline.We have to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for fixing the Yakubu Gowon Airport and working together with National Assembly members in constructing Abuja-Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Ahmed Maje said the commercial flight will improve on the security of Plateau state and ease the movement of pilgrims from the state to Abuja.

“We are very happy with this development and it is the best that can happen to Plateau State. You have make it easier for Pilgrims of Plateau to fly to Abuja, before now our pilgrims used to go to Kano to fly to Abuja. This will also improve on our security and our welfare and one of the best thing to happen to Plateau State.”

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Dame Pauline Tallen said business can only be successful when there is peace and pray God to expose crisis Marchants in the state.

“I prayer that God will exposed those who don’t want peace in Plateau, we don’t want to hear further Killings, the state will continue to enjoy peace and this commercial flight will make business easy for investors and anybody that want to fly it.”

Governor Lalong along with his wife Regina, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, Minister of Women Affairs Paullen Tallen, Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission Rev. Yakubu Pam and other members of the National Assembly from Plateau State joined the inaugural flight which departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5:30pm and landed Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos at about 6:00pm.