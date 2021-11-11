A traditional ruler and sports lover, Oba Olatunde Oginni who owns the foremost Flogin Football Club, has opened a resort with sports facilities ranging from a football field, Badminton hall, Snooker and Billiard hall, Tennis courts and swimming pool in Ibadan.

The new hospitality haven with the best of sporting facilities named UCH De’Executive Suites is located opposite the University College Hospital along Queen Elizabeth Road, Ibadan will also be hosting sparring Polo players according to the monarch when the pony ranch that is under construction is finished.

Oba Oginni a strong backer of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) revealed to the sporting press in Ibadan that it has been his dream to establish a place that can be compared with what obtains in the western world where sports-loving people can recreate leisurely in a secured environment.

“The facilities will soon be available to host top sporting events and will complement the efforts of the state government in putting up standard sporting facilities in the state. As you all know that I don’t compromise high quality in anything I do”, said the monarch who is also an active badminton player at the Ibadan Tennis Club.

