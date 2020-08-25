Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

One person was feared dead at Samamiya village, while several houses and farmlands were submerged in Baaldu, Malamawan Gangaran in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State following a torrential rainfall that flooded the areas.

The dead whose name was given as Yabani was described as a middle aged father of two. He was said to have been swept away by flood water while visiting his farm.

The flood which followed weeks of heavy downpour rendered several people homeless at Malamawan Gangara village as over 150 houses were washed away by the rain.

Residents, however, expressed gratitude to God that no death was recorded in the incident as the majority of the people live in mud houses.

A resident, Ali Muhammad said the area has never experienced such level of flood and destruction since August 2007.

The flood also destroyed farmlands in Babaldu. Chairman of Birnin Kudu Council, Alhaji Wada Faka told Daily Sun that the council was assessing the disaster even as he assured that necessary support would be made available to victims.

He advised those displaced by the flood to seek shelter with neighbours and relatives.