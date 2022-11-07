By Billy Graham Abel Yola

Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said more than half of the local governments in the state have been severely hit by flood, with over 51 people losing their lives from the deluge.

Head of the state humanitarian agency, Dr. Suleiman Aminu, who confirmed the development to Daily Sun, yesterday, said “about 51 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the recent heavy flooding in the state, while about 254 communities in 12 local governments of the state have been heavily hit by the menacing flood.”

This is as the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has disbursed assorted stocks of food and non food items to Internally Displaced communities in Adamawa.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Baba Mohammed Alkali, said the relief materials was disbursed sequel to the promise it made earlier in August, marking the world Humanitarian Day, to support victims of conflict, disaster and flooding in the northeast region of the country.

Alkali Baba said: “This action is in response to our promise sometime in August this year, while marking the World Humanitarian Day. We promised to give out relief materials to our residents in the northeast, in order to cushion the effect of hardship our people were facing.

“None of us envisaged the huge impact that flooding would have on our people. The materials were received by the president on behalf of the people, and the president directed that we move to each state to deliver the items, especially now that flood has affected most parts of the zone.

“We would also like to commend the state government here in Adamawa for containing the situation, so far. We have also communicated with the state government, seeking collaboration and ways we can intervene in addressing the impact of the humanitarian crisis, seeking both immediate solutions and long term plans to address the crisis.

“Below are the list of items we are handing over to the Adamawa state government: 10 000 bags of 25kg of rice; 5,000 blankets; 3,000 gallons of vegetable oil; 5,000 mats; 3,000 wrappers for women; 3,000 clothing materials for men and a set 3,000 clothing for children.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by the Secretary to the Government, Bashir Ahmed, praised the commission and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for their prompt and timely intervention during the crisis.

Ahmed said: “We are always glad for the timely and quick humanitarian intervention of the commission in addressing the needs of Adamawa communities. The Adamawa state government will ensure the smooth disbursement of these materials to only affected communities in the state.”