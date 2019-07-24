Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State, has disclosed that 679 houses in six local government areas have been destroyed by flood since May.

Executive Director of the agency, Abbas Rabiu Kamba, who confirmed this in Birnin Kebbi, stated that his office had received various reports on the incident from the affected councils.

“So far, we received reports of the flood destruction from Gwndu with over 100 houses destroyed, Birnin Kebbi has over 200 houses affected by the flood while in Bunza Local Government Area,139 houses were destroyed by the flood,” he said.

Others, he added, were Dandi council area having over 40 houses destroyed at Shiko village, Jega had over 50 houses destroyed at Alelu village while Karaye village had over 150 houses destroyed in Maiyama Local Government Area of the state.

‘‘All these destruction were due to heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding and eventual destruction of the houses. We thank God because we did not receive report of any loss of lives from these areas,’’ he said .

Kamba, who said his agency had written the Kebbi State government for possible assistance to the affected victims, noted that reports on the incidents would be compiled and forwarded to the National Emergency Management Agency( NEMA) for proper intervention.

He called on communities living in flood prone areas to heed the warning of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to relocate to upper lands, just as he urged people to stop dumping waste on water ways.