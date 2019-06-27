Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given a two-week ultimatum to residents of Ipet-5 Estate in Lokogoma District of Abuja, whose buildings are along water ways and road corridors, to vacate the areas.

Handing down the ultimatum during an unscheduled visit to the estate, yesterday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, said after the two-week ultimatum, the FCT Administration would move in and demolish all structures along the corridors.

Ohaa explained that buildings to be removed by the Administration, after the ultimatum, are structures built on 20 meters from both sides of rivers, and added that buildings along the water ways and road corridors in the estate, are the cause of the perennial flooding in area.

He disclosed that the buildings were built without approval from the Administration and added that owners of the buildings were given allocations on where to build, but wondered why they left the original allocations to build on waterways and on road corridors.

The permanent secretary also advised residents to always conduct necessary due diligence before agreeing to buy any property, to avoid paying for wrong things or wrong places.