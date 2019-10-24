Residents and Landlords Association in Ilupeju Titun, Abule-Egba, Ojokoro Local Government Development Area of Lagos State have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their aid in tackling the menace of flood in their area.

The community, particularly residents of Tunde Salako and Olatunji streets, who lamented that their areas have been flooded in recent times added that life has become unbearable for them.

In a statement by Patrick Ufogbuena, the aggrieved residents said: “It is with hearts full of pains that we, the landlords and residents of the above named community under Ojokoro Local Council Development Area write to intimate Lagos State government and your good office of the agony we are going through as a result of flood which has ravaged the entire community due to lack of drainages and access to the canal following the current heavy downpour in Lagos.

‘’We are constrained to send this SOS to leverage on His Excellency, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu promise to cater for all Lagos residents .We will be grateful if you could use your good offices to end our agony by constructing drainage as well as link us to the canal for easy channeling of water. We believe this will end our yearly nightmare and avert any disaster.”

The associations, who called for urgent intervention of government due to blocked drainages of their areas added: ‘’This is not the first time this situation will arise, as it happens almost every year during the rainy season. We have written severally to the authorities at various levels but nothing has been done to save our roads from being washed away.