Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has appealed to people residing in flood-prone areas in the state to relocate to safer places to avoid flooding.

Dr Muhammad Suleiman, Executive Secretary of the agency, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

Suleiman said that Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted flooding in some areas of the state this year.

He noted that some areas had started experiencing the devastating effect of flooding.

According to him, the affected areas include Jili and Ukituki villages in Fufore Local Government Area and windstorm in Mayobalwa Local Government Area.

“We have also experienced flooding in some parts of Jada and Ganye Local Government Areas and there was a flash flooding in Nasarawa-Damsa, Damsa Local Government Area,” he said.

Suleiman said property worth millions of Naira were lost as a result of the disaster.

He also called on the people to stop indiscriminate dumping of waste in waterways, as such contributed to flooding.

He said government would provide relief materials to the victims, urging stakeholders to continue sensitising public to the dangers of such disaster. (NAN)